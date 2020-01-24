CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.45). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann lowered CymaBay Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

CBAY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 862,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,210. The company has a market cap of $130.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.13. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

