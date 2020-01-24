D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will report $3.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $4.01 billion. D. R. Horton posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full year sales of $18.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $19.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $20.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 122.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $59.22.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

