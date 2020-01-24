Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of LON DAL opened at GBX 404.75 ($5.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 448.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 443.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.20 million and a P/E ratio of 9.18.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

