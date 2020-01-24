Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.0% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,197. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.04. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

