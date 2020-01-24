Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Raised by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.0% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Danaher by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 360,427 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 689,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,614,000 after purchasing an additional 262,485 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Danaher by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,955 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Danaher stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,197. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $164.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

