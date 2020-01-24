DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bitbox, SWFT, STEX and Bitmart. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $24,194.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.58 or 0.05516223 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00127764 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034020 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002352 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, Bitbox, SWFT, txbit.io and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

