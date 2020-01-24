DATA (DTA) Market Cap Hits $2.93 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Ethfinex, DDEX and IDEX. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $234,157.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.92 or 0.03086842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,062,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, UEX, DDEX, Bibox, Huobi, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

