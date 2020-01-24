Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s score:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.98.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

