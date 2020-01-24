David M. Collins Sells 20,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,535.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LEN traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $66.64. 5,233,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,106. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $68.04.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Lennar by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Lennar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $8,936,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Lennar by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $4,347,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

