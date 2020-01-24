Davis R M Inc. Acquires 2,051 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after buying an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $124.99 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $92.97 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $314.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

