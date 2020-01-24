Davis R M Inc. Acquires 6,435 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 546,541 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $223.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

