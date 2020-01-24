Davis R M Inc. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 167,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 42,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $2,088,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $249.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

