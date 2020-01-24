Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,494 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 316.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

