Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

IWF opened at $184.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.07 and a 200 day moving average of $165.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $137.32 and a 52-week high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

