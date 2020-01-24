Davis R M Inc. Buys 1,858 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $1,643,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 94.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 114.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

