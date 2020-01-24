Davis R M Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

IGIB stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

