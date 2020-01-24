Davis R M Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NYSE ABBV opened at $85.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

