Davis R M Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 105.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 76.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COO stock opened at $357.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $268.98 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.78.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

