Davis R M Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $75,000.

MDY opened at $380.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $324.76 and a twelve month high of $383.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

