Davis R M Inc. Has $28.40 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,461 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

NYSE:XOM opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

