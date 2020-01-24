Davis R M Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 144.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.13% of Quaker Chemical worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $169.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.73. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $141.79 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.