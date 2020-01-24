Davis R M Inc. Has $63.87 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.1% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $142.20 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.73 and its 200 day moving average is $139.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $259.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Argus increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

