Davis R M Inc. Purchases 2,616 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $113.10 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.42 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

