Davis R M Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,484.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,384.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,263.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,459.49.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

