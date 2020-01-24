Davis R M Inc. Sells 636 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 25.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 39.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 44,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

Visa stock opened at $206.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.51. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

