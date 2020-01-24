Davis R M Inc. Sells 7,056 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 322,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of VF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 7.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of VF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,841,000.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

