Davis R M Inc. Takes $3.59 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3,795.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 501,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,277,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $6,583,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 36.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 412,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 110,584 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

