Davis R M Inc. Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,066 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 66.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $53.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.