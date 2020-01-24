Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $29.20 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.7% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 206,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,657,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,356 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,271.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.58 and its 200-day moving average is $144.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

