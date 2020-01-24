DECENT Hits One Day Volume of $1,457.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. DECENT has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,457.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, LBank and BCEX. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007414 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000433 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, BCEX, LBank, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

