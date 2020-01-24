DecentBet (DBET) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 37% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $252,913.00 and approximately $623.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.42 or 0.03089980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123432 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

