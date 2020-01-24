Decentraland (MANA) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, Upbit and Gatecoin. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $35.60 million and $10.27 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.03128636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00202210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00124218 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ZB.COM, DDEX, OKEx, AirSwap, Mercatox, BigONE, Kyber Network, TOPBTC, UEX, Huobi, Gate.io, HitBTC, Upbit, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Liqui, LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

