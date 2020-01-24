Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Sells $1,813,792.82 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,813,792.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. 320,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

