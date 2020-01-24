DECOIN (DTEP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,027.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. DECOIN has a market cap of $648,291.00 and $3,027.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000569 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,699,713 coins and its circulating supply is 26,092,813 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

