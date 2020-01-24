DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Volume Tops $241.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $241.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 9% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001405 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, RightBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003868 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00028289 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037113 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, Crex24, BiteBTC, Coindeal and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

