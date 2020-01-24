DEEX (DEEX) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, DEEX has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a market cap of $687,796.00 and approximately $2,909.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00024269 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006171 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000522 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

