Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya Sells 13,700 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE KSU traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $166.58. The company had a trading volume of 693,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.97. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $168.81.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 73,440 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $1,789,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.