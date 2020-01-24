Delphy (DPY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,190.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Delphy has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. Delphy has a market cap of $1.10 million and $1,190.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.03089721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00201019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

