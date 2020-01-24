Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.55 Million

Analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will announce sales of $312.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.40 million. Denbury Resources reported sales of $338.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Denbury Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $536.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.55. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury Resources (DNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.