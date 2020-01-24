Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Price Target Increased to $1.20 by Analysts at UBS Group

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1.10 to $1.20 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.61.

Shares of DNR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 1,995,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,631,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 15.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

