Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Dero has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $710,968.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005685 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,238,975 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

