Desire (DSR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,934.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Desire has a market capitalization of $12,203.00 and approximately $6,934.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Desire has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,476.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01916935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.03805901 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00650172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00729694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00103188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010741 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028949 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00589736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

