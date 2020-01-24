Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Detour Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Detour Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

DGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Detour Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark lowered Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Detour Gold in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$27.00 price objective on Detour Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Detour Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.80.

Shares of DGC opened at C$24.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.14. Detour Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$11.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 474.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$267.48 million during the quarter.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

