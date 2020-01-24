Deutsche Bank Downgrades Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Hold

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas cut Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC cut Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

DDAIF stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. Daimler has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Daimler had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $48.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

