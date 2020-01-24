Deutsche Bank Raises HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $52.00

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. HB Fuller has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the second quarter worth $46,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the second quarter worth $60,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

