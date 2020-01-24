Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €24.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DEQ. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.13 ($33.87).

Shares of DEQ opened at €25.82 ($30.02) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 17.61. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a one year high of €27.76 ($32.28).

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

