Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €35.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price target from Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.20 ($43.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.67 ($43.80).

DWNI opened at €38.11 ($44.31) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.91. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

