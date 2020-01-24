DeVault (DVT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a market capitalization of $16,543.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

