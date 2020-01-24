Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 125,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 922,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,883,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

