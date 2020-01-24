Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $125.00 at Raymond James

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.52.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.34. 10,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 64,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

